2022 BMW X3 SUV Spotted at Dealer Stockyard in India Ahead of Launch on January 20

After putting up a strong sales performance in 2021, BMW India seems set to launch its very first vehicle in the new year. According to a report by Team-BHP, the latest iteration of the X3 SUV have started arriving at dealer stockyards across the country. The images captured by a member of the Team-BHP’s online community show X3 in Phytonic Blue. It is said that BMW will also offer the X3 in the Brooklyn Grey paint scheme.

Moreover, the international-spec BMW X3 gets a number of cosmetic changes like reprofiled bumpers, sharper head & tail lamps and subtle tweaks all around for a fresher look than the previous-generation model. On the inside, the updated X3 will now come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a redesigned centre console and a revised digital instrument cluster. It is said that these updates have been borrowed from the BMW 4 Series, which BMW fans will be eagerly waiting for in India, as well.

As far as powertrains are concerned, the 2022 X3 is expected to carry over the same engines as before. This includes the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engines.

ALSO READ: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift - First Drive Review: All the SUV You Will Ever Need​?

The former produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the latter produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and get an all-wheel-drive system as well.

Also Watch:

However, do note that BMW is unlikely to bring the hybrid or all-electric versions of the X3 to India. Once it does arrive though, it will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo SC60.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.