2022 BMW X3 SUV Spotted at Dealer Stockyard in India Ahead of Launch on January 20

The latest iteration of the BMW X3 spotted at a dealer stockyard in India. (Image Source: Team-BHP)

After putting up a strong sales performance in 2021, BMW India seems set to launch its very first vehicle in the new year.

After putting up a strong sales performance in 2021, BMW India seems set to launch its very first vehicle in the new year. According to a report by Team-BHP, the latest iteration of the X3 SUV have started arriving at dealer stockyards across the country. The images captured by a member of the Team-BHP’s online community show X3 in Phytonic Blue. It is said that BMW will also offer the X3 in the Brooklyn Grey paint scheme.

Moreover, the international-spec BMW X3 gets a number of cosmetic changes like reprofiled bumpers, sharper head & tail lamps and subtle tweaks all around for a fresher look than the previous-generation model. On the inside, the updated X3 will now come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a redesigned centre console and a revised digital instrument cluster. It is said that these updates have been borrowed from the BMW 4 Series, which BMW fans will be eagerly waiting for in India, as well.

The latest iteration of the BMW X3 gets cosmetic changes on the outside. (Image Source: Team-BHP)

As far as powertrains are concerned, the 2022 X3 is expected to carry over the same engines as before. This includes the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engines.

The former produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the latter produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and get an all-wheel-drive system as well.

However, do note that BMW is unlikely to bring the hybrid or all-electric versions of the X3 to India. Once it does arrive though, it will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo SC60.

first published:January 19, 2022, 08:00 IST