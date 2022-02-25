2022 BMW X4 SUV Facelift Teaser Released Ahead of Launch in India - Details Here

BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new BMW X4. The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be available in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers only. The car can be exclusively reserved online through the BMW Shop for Rs 50,000 only.

Speaking of the car, the new version comes with a tweaked exterior design including elements like a larger kidney grille, revised LED headlamps, an aggressively designed front bumper, a set of new 21-inch alloy wheels, and a rear bumper with gloss black inserts. The car also gets the coupe-like sloping roof design as well as LED taillights.

On the inside, the ew BMW X4 facelift gets a reworked dashboard where there is a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A few other notable features come in the form of three-zone climate control, an electric parking brake, an engine start-stop button, a tweaked centre console, and new controls for the gear lever selector.

Powering the car is the same set of 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines in the 30i and 30d guise, respectively. The former outputs 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard. Upon launch, the BMW X4 facelift will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

