2022 Ford Endeavour (Everest) SUV Spied in Australia, Here is What We Know About Fortuner Rival

American multinational automaker Ford has been working on its 2022 Ford Endeavour for quite some time. The long overdue upgrade of Endeavour is finally happening. The four-wheeler has been recently spied on Australian roads. The car has apparently got some massive design upgrades and will also get some changes in terms of equipment. Unfortunately, the all new 2022 Ford Endeavour will not be coming to India.

The spy shots of the much awaited vehicle have been accessed by Cartoq. In the picture,one can see that the SUV is comparatively bigger in size. It is more up-right and squared-off in nature. If reports are to be believed, then this beasty vehicle will be home to 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine and a V6 turbo diesel engine. The twin engines have been long due in the Endeavour as the current variant of the car lacks in terms of power and torque numbers. With the twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine, the car will be able to generate 217 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

The two engine types will be made available with a 10-speed automatic transmission gearbox that already exists in the current Endeavour cars. The four wheeler will also come with SelectShift technology that lets the car’s transmission skip gears for better results. Further, this also helps in always keeping the engine in its power band. The all-new Endeavour is also expected to offer 4×4 drivetrain.

In terms of looks, the upcoming vehicle is likely to come with a new redesigned front and rear bumpers and fog lamps. The 2022 Endeavour is expected to come with revised wrap-around LED tail lamps and C-shaped headlamp cluster. From the photograph, one can see that there are 5-spoke alloy wheels which come with road-biased tyres. No details regarding, colour, sunroof availability could be known as the leaked image features the vehicle covered in a thick sheet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here