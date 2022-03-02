2022 Ford Endeavour SUV, Called Everest, Unveiled Globally with New Design and Engine

Apart from Toyota’s Fortuner, the other car that managed to capture the Indian SUV market for a long time is the Ford Endeavour. Known for its sturdy build, massive size and long wheelbase, Endeavour has been one of the best-selling SUVs in India since its launch back in 2003.

Now, as reported by RushLane, the American automaker has unveiled the new generation of the Ford Endeavour which sells as Ford Everest in the global market. However, this doesn’t mean that Indian petrolheads will be able to take the new model for a spin. Sadly, Ford had pulled the plug on sales and manufacturing of its cars in Indi­a last year which also includes the Endeavour.

As per the details released, Ford has brought significant changes with the new generation of Everest. Although the new SUV still has that muscular appearance to it because of the chunky bumper and wider intake, the overall face of Everest seems pretty fresh. FYI, this is what the updated Endeavour would’ve looked liked if it was still around in India.

In the front, the car gets a new 3-D radiator grille with dual-pod projector LED headlamps on either side of it. The headlamps also get DRLs which are given a C-shape. The chunky bumper on the other hand also houses new fog lamps and a silver bash plate.

From the side, the vehicle still gets its signature boxy design although it now appears bigger than its predecessor. It boasts 20-inch alloy wheels, a sizable sidestep and thick plastic cladding on the wheel arches. Notably, the rear of the vehicle also gets C-shaped LED taillights with high-mounted brake lights and a roof-mounted spoiler as well.

Under the hood, the Everest will be available in three engine options - a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol mill, 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit and 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel unit. The new generation will be launched in both 4WD and 2WD options with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox standard in all variants.

In terms of features, the Everest has been made safer with a rear cross-traffic alert, an advanced autonomous emergency braking system and a blind zone warning. In addition, it also gets 9 airbags and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System).

The interior of the new SUV has been equipped with a wide digital instrument console, twin-screen setup on the dashboard, sizable tablet-like infotainment screen and other tech features. The cabin gets a classy look with an all-black treatment and leather upholstery on the seats. Although there isn’t any confirmation of it the Everest (Endeavour) SUV will make its way to India through the CBU route, one can only hope for the best.

