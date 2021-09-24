2022 Ford Expedition SUV Unveiled With New Timberline Trim; Check Details Here

Ford Motors unveiled a new Timberline trim to its popular Expedition SUV at Detroit’s Motor Bella show. The new trim added to the Ford Expedition 2022 has been introduced with design tweaks to offer a better off-road experience to the buyers. The new model of the SUV features a freshened exterior design that gets increased ground clearance and other off-roading essentials like upgraded tires and heavy-duty skid plate to protect the undercarriage. The improved approach and departure angles and the chunky 33 inches Goodyear Wrangler AT tires make the vehicle capable of handling more difficult road conditions.

The SUV has an impressive and dominating presence on the road and the Stealth Edition performance package adds a black glossy accent on the grille, roof rails and mirror caps. Further, it gives a dark finish to the fog lamp bezels.

The Timberline trim made its debut in the Ford Explorer SUV 2021 and theExpedition is the only second vehicle to get it.

However, Ford has made sure to not comprise on feature list while giving a rough feel to the SUV. The 2022 Ford Expedition has a spacious cabin that sports a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with other modern connectivity and convenience offering. The buyers get an option to choose a bigger 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console instead of the standard offering. A 22 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system is also an optional offering on the SUV.

In terms of safety, the Expedition gets features like speed sign recognition, lane centring, road edge detection among others. Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving facility also finds its place on this SUV.

Powering this machine is a 3.5 litre EcoBoost V6 engine that is equipped to generate a maximum power of 440hp along with 692Nm of torque. The engine setup is mated with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a 2-speed transfer case.

2022 Ford Expedition is expected to be introduced with a starting price of $50, 595 (nearly Rs 37. 3 lakhs) in the US market and should be made available by the first quarter of 2022. The SUV won’t be coming to India as Ford recently pulled out of the Indian market.

