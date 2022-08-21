2022 Honda Activa Premium Edition Launched in India

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Activa Premium Edition at a sticker price of Rs 75,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. To be available in the deluxe variant only, it is offered in three color choices namely Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

The 2022 Honda Activa Premium Edition gets grab rails at the rear while adorned with a golden Honda mark on front cover with golden garnish along with 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem and premium edition stripes on the sides. Moreover, it has the café brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Leading from the front, Honda Activa with its all-inclusive appeal has catered to riders across all age groups in the country. Over the last two decades, brand Activa has not only undergone a technological evolution but also elevated its design appeal, making it sharper and trendier with each new update.”

Riding on golden colored wheels, the 2022 Activa Premium Edition boasts of blacked out-front suspension & engine cover. Mechanically, it remains the same and carries the same engine as the regular model of the scooter.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Launches Touring Range of Motorcycles in India

“With the 2022 premium edition, we are delighted to bring Activa in its all new avatar that promises an unmatched sophistication for its customers with a touch of gold,” added Ogata.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here