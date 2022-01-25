2022 Honda CBR650R Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9.35 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2022 CBR650R for a price of Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Haryana). The new model which will make its way to the Indian market through CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route can be booked via Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

Sharing his thoughts about the new 2022-year model launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes colour enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”

The CB650R, as the name suggests, is powered by a 649cc, four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine which puts out 87bhp and 57.5Nm of torque. Furthermore, the 2022 CBR650R comes with new orange highlights (with Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colour) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red colour). The new upper and lower fairings blend with slim lines while the seat unit offers a compact and truncated look to the rear end thus adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose.

Overall, the latest CB650R has become even more expensive than before, almost Rs 50,000 more. The only change seen is the change to the graphics, otherwise, the bike remains the same as before, mechanically speaking.

Also Watch:

Given that pricing, Honda’s latest is priced closer to the Z900 rather than the Ninja 650, which can be a sore point for some buyers in the market.

