2022 Honda Civic Sedan, Hatchback Gets Top Safety Rating By USA's IIHS Agency

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and hatchback have been awarded the top possible safety rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) in the USA. Civic, which has long been known as one of the segment leaders in road safety, earned the 2021 Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating by the institute, reported Indianautosblog.com. The Honda car got the ratings after evaluation in all categories including the standard front crash prevention system check. 2022 Civic was awarded ‘superior’ ratings by IIHS in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian avoidance tests.

The 2022 Honda Civic has been based on the Japanese auto giant’s “Safety for Everyone” approach that focuses on ensuring safety for all the stakeholders using the road. The 2022 Civic gets Honda’s Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies that include Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning(LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Collision Mitigation Braking System with Pedestrian Detection among others such features

Honda Sensing is now a standard feature available all the new Honda models that come to the US market

With the 2022 Civic getting the TSP+ rating, all eight Honda models in the market have received TSP ratings or better by the IIHS. The top possible ratings of TSP+ has been given to 2021 Accord, 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback (tested as separate models), 2021 Insight and 2021 Odyssey. Meanwhile, the 2021 Civic Sedan, the 2021 Civic Hatchback, and the 2021 CR-V have received a TSP rating.

Honda cars’ safety also benefits from the company’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure that’s designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

The new 2022 Honda Civic is being offered in two engine options, the base 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s capable of producing 158 bhp of power. There’s also a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that can deliver a maximum output of 180bhp.

