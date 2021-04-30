2022 Honda Civic Unveiled: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Premium Sedan

Car enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the 2022 version of the Honda Civic Sedan. This is going to be the vehicle's 11th generation model and its design is going to primarily focus on two extremely important aspects that include functionality and simplicity. The car which is available in eight colours will include three new shades including Meteorite Gray Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Morning Mist Blue Metallic.

The overall shape of the much-awaited vehicle is going to be more angular than the already existing model. In terms of exterior design, the wheelbase is going to be 1.4 inches longer and the overall length of it has been increased by 1.3 inches. From what is known till now, the car has got some impressive interior design elements, which includes the utterly sophisticated honeycomb mesh on the width of the dashboard. Further, an all-digital instrument cluster with a 10.2-inch display, a 9.0-inch infotainment screen and12-speaker Bose stereo too have been included in the car.

The car maker has ensured that the upcoming vehicle is equipped with the latest technology, as it has a single camera and eight sonar sensors. Other technologies which will leave car enthusiasts impressed includes traffic jam assist, low-speed braking control, and front and rear false-start prevention.

The four wheeler which will come in LX, Sport, and EX variants is going to include a 7.0-inch instrument display along with a digital speedometer and tachometer. The LX and Sport variant of the vehicle will come equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder which will generate 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. EX variant, on the other hand, will be a home to a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that will generate 180 hp (134 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm). There is only one gearbox option with this variant and that is the CVT.

