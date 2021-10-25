2022 Honda Rebel 250 Cruiser Motorcycle Unveiled in Japan With New Design Features

Honda has unveiled the updated 2022 Rebel 250 in Japan. The motorcycle comes as the entry point into the range which also includes the bigger Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100. The updated iteration comes with new paint schemes including the Pearl Spener Blue.

In terms of design, the motorcycle can be seen sporting a dark, metallic blue colour prominent on its fuel tank as well as a rear fender. The frame, on the other hand, is finished in all black. Honda is only offering the Pearl Spencer Blue option for the top-spec Rebel 250 S Edition which also comes with additional features like a diamond-stitched seat, fork gaiters as well as headlamp cowl.

Apart from the external cosmetic changes, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. The engine is still the same 249-cc single-cylinder engine that outputs 26bhp and 22Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle gets all-LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster.

While the motorcycle has been revealed in Japan, it will be headed in select international markets soon. However, there has been no word on whether the motorcycle will arrive at our shores. Meanwhile, there are speculations of its elder sibling Rebel 500 coming to India sometime in 2022.

