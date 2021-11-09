2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Completely Leaked Online Ahead of Global Unveil on Nov 11

The launch of the facelift 2022 Hyundai Creta became the talk of the town ever since the news came on the market. Now, with just two days left for the launch at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), the buzz about the next-gen Creta has only gotten stronger. We saw several spy shots of the upcoming car being tested at different international locations after which Hyundai also unveiled a teaser video giving us a glimpse of the new Creta's looks. But all that is a thing of the past and we now have the full leaks giving us a closer look at the details of facelifted Creta exterior and interior looks.

The 2022 Creta sports a facelift inspired by its larger sibling of the Hyundai family, Tucson. The increased width, new parametric grille and incorporation of LED daytime running lamps instantly remind of Tucson and emphasise the new design scheme. The rectangular headlamps are placed slightly lower than we had seen on the India-spec of the Hyundai. It was not very long ago that Hyundai had unveiled the facelifted Creta so, the company had the challenge of adding distinctions and it seems to have done well. The rear of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has been reworked and the SUV now sports sharper tail lamps with a minor tweak in the boot lid design.

The cabin of the SUV, however, is quite similar to the one we have seen on India-spec Creta. There's a large 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with an 8-inch infotainment system. The list of convenience options includes features like a panoramic sunroof, BOSE speakers, ventilated seats and an air purifier

The list of safety features on Creta is also very impressive. With features like six airbags, Forward Collision Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Rear-View Monitor, Hyundai has tried to give it an upper hand over its competitors in the market.

Since it’s a facelift, Hyundai has not changed the engine unit on the new Creta and will continue to use the same 1.5 litres naturally aspirated petrol unit that delivers up to 115 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a choice between an iMT transmission and a manual transmission setup.

Also Watch:

The competition in the compact SUV segment in India has become quite intense in recent years and with the launch of the new Creta, Hyundai will look to exert its dominance. This version of Hyundai Creta is expected to hit the Indian market sometime in 2022.

