2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift's Updated Interiors Teased Ahead of Global Debut

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted version of its popular mid-size SUV, Creta, in the international market. The upcoming SUV was earlier spotted testing in several international locations and now, Hyundai has unveiled its primary design sketch. The spy shots of the SUV had suggested that new-gen Creta is going to come with a design inspired heavily by its larger sibling Tuscon/Santa Cruz. So what will be other changes?

As per the teaser video released by the automaker, the new Creta will come with Hyundai Sensuous Sportiness design language that we had seen in the current version of the SUV. The company, however, is expected to introduce some new design touches like redesigned rectangular headlamps, new parametric grille, new spilt tail lamps and other such elements. While the earlier spy shots had only given a glimpse of the SUV's exteriors, the teaser reveals details about the interiors as well.

The upcoming Creta will arrive with an all-digital instrument cluster that adapts its UI as per the drive mode selected. Features like a panoramic sunroof and premium Bose speakers that were on the previous version of the SUV will be continued.

Additionally, the new-gen Creta gets a remote start/stop option that can be operated via the Hyundai BlueLink app on the owner's smartphone. The teaser also reveals the presence of Lane Drive Assist and a button to enable and disable the feature is seen on the steering wheel.

Since it's just a facelift, Hyundai is unlikely to change the engine configuration of the Creta. The current model of Creta is offered in both petrol and diesel option that include a 138bhp/242Nm 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit, a 113bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 113bhp/144Nm torque 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

Also Watch:

The SUV is expected to arrive first in Indonesia with a single petrol engine option that's likely to be the 1.5-litre petrol unit. While Hyundai is yet to give out any timeline for the new-gen Creta launch, we can expect it to arrive in India in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.