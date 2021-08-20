2022 Hyundai Elantra N Unveiled in the US: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The all new Hyundai 2022 Elantra N which was to make its debut at the New York International Auto Show will now be revealed online. This decision has been taken as the auto show now stands cancelled. From the first images of the soon to be launched car one can conclude that the offering indeed makes a style statement in more ways than one. The four wheeler is not only an absolute winner in terms of style but is also on top of its game when it comes to features and equipment. Till now there is no information regarding the price and the India launch of the car.

According to a Motor1 report, the Hyundai Elantra N is home to a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that has the capacity to produce 276 horsepower and is able to manage torque between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm. There is also an over boost function in the car which is being called the ‘N Grin Shift’. With this booster the engine will be able to churn out 286 hp for a short period of time. The oil burner is mated with either a six-speed manual or with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds.

From the images, one can make out that the car is home to 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. The other attention-worthy elements of the car include the rear diffuser which clearly has enhanced both appearance and aerodynamics, trunk-mounted wing spoiler, front lip spoiler and wider underbody cover. Another important functional update in the Elantra N is the N Sound Equalizer. This technology is used in racing cars for adding artificial engine noises. The carmaker will also give the buyer of this swanky car an option to choose the type of sound they want. The choice will have to be made among throat, whine, and bass. The rider can turn off the artificial sound if they want to hear the engine’s original sound.

