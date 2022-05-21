2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch Confirmed, Will be Their Flagship SUV

Hyundai has announced that they will be bringing the all-new model of their flagship SUV to India in the form of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. In a statement issued by Hyundai, the all-new Hyundai Tucson SUV will arrive in the second half of 2022. This is the fourth generation of the Hyundai Tucson that is coming to India.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “…Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new Tucson. (It) has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004.”

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV, the global-spec model, became the latest entrant to the list of cars to get a 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. We are yet to see how similar the Tucson will be that is sold in India as compared to what is sold internationally. Nevertheless, in the conducted crash test, the SUV scored 86 percent score in adult occupation safety while the score in child safety tests recorded a percentage higher score of 87 percent. The top rating validates Tucson’s safety feature list which included forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and many more.

The Hyundai Tucson scored 12.4 points out of the available 16 in the frontal impact test whereas its result in lateral impact recorded 15.4 points. The SUV got a rear impact score of 3.3 out of 4 points and a rescue and extrication rating of 2 points. Overall, Tucson scored 33.1 out of 38 points in terms of adult occupant protection.

In terms of child occupation protection, the 2021 Tucson scored 42.9 points out of the total 49 points available in the category. The testing unit was assessed for the safety of 6 and 10-year-old children.

However, when it came to Vulnerable Road User testing, the 2021 Tucson faired a comparatively low score of 66 percent. For AEB Pedestrian the SUV scored a little over half and attained 5.1 points of the total 9 points. For AEB Cyclist the rating was slightly better at 7.2 points of the 9 available.

The fourth-generation Tucson should launch in India fairly soon as the SUV has already been spotted testing in the country.

