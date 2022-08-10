Hyundai India has launched the 2022 Tucson SUV at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. It comes with a fresh design and new features while retaining the same set of petrol and diesel engines.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson flaunts a parametric grille in dark chrome upfront with LED DRLs. The headlamp position is similar to that of the current version of the Creta while the bumper is fresh.

As for the side profile, it features Z style design silhouette, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and black cladding. The rear profile has been completely restyled by Hyundai designers with new tailgate, tail-lamps and bumper. The 3D dual fang like LED tail-lamp cluster is the most striking feature of the SUV.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson features Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems alongside 60+ safety features. It is equipped with a myriad of premium features in the form of Panoramic sunroof, Heated & ventilated front seats, 12-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, 8-way adjustable front passenger seat and Smart tailgate with height adjustable function. The SUV also gets four drive modes namely Eco, Normal, Sport & Smart

Mechanically, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered in both petrol and diesel fuel trims. The petrol variants are powered by a 2.0L Nu motor which develops top power of 153 bhp and peak torque of 192 Nm, linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel variants draw power from a 2.0L R VGT mill which is good enough for 183 bhp and 416 Nm while coupled with an 8-speed auto transmission. The top-end variants are also expected to boast of the Hyundai TRACtion – all wheel drive system. Sadly, there will not be a manual gearbox available with the SUV.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here