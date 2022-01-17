2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse Review: 100-Years-Old and Still Kicking it!

Last year, Indian Motorcycle’s Chief Celebrated its 100th anniversary. And what happens when you let an idea evolve over a whole century? You get a beautifully evolved motorcycle that keeps one foot in its past heritage and legacy and one foot in the present modern changing world. And for the model year 2022, Indian has planned something different and big for the chief and that is what we are here to see today. So, say hello to the all-new Chief Darkhorse.

Watch Video:

RELATED NEWS Indian Motorcycle Offering Discounts Upto Rs 6.70 Lakh on Select Models in May 2020

Indian motorcycle abbreviates their new approach with the Chief range as SPT. Style, Performance and Technology and later in this article we’ll tell you why the order of the three matters.

Design

Now you need a long look at the motorcycle to actually let the design sink in. And it will take long, because look at its sheer size. And it’s not just the size that sets it apart because there is also this mean matte black paint scheme for the dark horse versions that makes it look like something that Batman would go for if he was not in such a hurry all the time.

The ethos of the design is minimalistic with great attention to detail. Unlike what you would expect from a brawny 1890-cc motorcycle, the Chief Dark Horse is quite slim. Now just because a beast might let you pet it doesn’t mean it stopped being a beast itself. So there are a few defining characters that make it that mean hot-rod like the long wheelbase, fat 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tyres, the bobbed fender, and a low-slung twin-barrel exhaust.

Features

Now for a motorcycle that works on the fundamental idea of freedom, giving you that rock music feel on open highways, features don’t matter that much right? Nevertheless, it does. The motorcycle comes with three riding modes including Touring, Standard and Sport. The 4-inch instrument panel comes with Apple CarPlay and independent navigation.

Comfort

The Chief gets the typical hot rod styling. This means the seat is quite low along with low set footpegs and a wide handlebar. Now for reference, I am 5foot 7 and things are a bit cramped here. This will very well be an issue for taller riders or even long-distance touring as well.

In the city, and that too in a city like Mumbai, the motorcycle made as much sense as a fork in a bowl of soup. A 50-something kilometre- city commute on the motorcycle proved to be a tough one when the wide handlebar and the low seat actually forces you to muscle the bike around. But the same handlebar and the low seat proved to be a boon on highways and I realized why the highway is touted as its perfect habitat. The sheer presence even when it’s flying past you with the rumbling 116 engine is something that many would actually bet their money on.

Engine and Performance

This brings us to its heart, the 116 V-Twin engine. Now an 1890-cc motorcycle on paper can prove to be quite intimidating, but the Chief managed to overturn that fear in a rather exciting way. The engine is all about torque that is on tap from as low as 3200 rpm. Overtakes are exciting and the bike manages to do speeds of just 60kmph in 5th gear. Unlike the raw mechanical engine that you would otherwise expect from a motorcycle of this stature, the Chief’s engine major selling point would be its refinement.

The 6-speed gearbox took some effort to operate at first, but we realized that is something that you can get used to. Now, while the engine seemed to be of a friendly nature with no unpleasant surprises, we found the clutch to be a bit heavy and snatchy, so a little extra attention while you make that tight U-turn would be nice.

The engine also comes with engine deactivation technology which means that it automatically shuts off one cylinder when the bike is standing still. A good way to achieve good fuel efficiency. Now remember, the SPT approach that we mentioned earlier? Indian has paid a lot of attention in the Style Department, which is also one of the reason why they skipped a liquid cooled engine considering that a radiator wouldn’t fit in to the design formula well.

Suspension and Brakes

Now speaking of cycle parts the Chief Dark Horse gets traditional telescopic forks up from and a twin shocks at the rear. The set up surprisingly plush and fits like a glove for Indian riding conditions. The motorcycle is quite confident at corners but any bumps or potholes while at it makes the bike a little unstable. The brakes, however, is where we thought the Chief showed some room for improvement. For a motorcycle of this size and weight, the brakes felt underpowered with not enough bite or feedback.

Verdict

Now when I got my hands on the motorcycle, I was eager to check how well did it fit in India. Well I would say quite well if not perfectly. And also there is another American manufacturer that enjoys a major chunk of the heavy-weight cruiser segment. But if you ask me, this one feels like a safer bet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.