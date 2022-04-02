2022 Indonesia Motor Show: Toyota Innova EV Concept Unveiled - What We Know So Far

With fuel pricing soaring, major manufacturers are turning heads towards powertrains fuelled by electricity. Major companies are launching the EV counterparts of their already established fossil-fuelled power vehicles.

The latest unveil in the segment was done by the Japanese automaker, Toyota, who unveiled the EV avatar of their very successful multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Toyota Innova. Coming off as a surprise, Toyota launched the Innova EV at the Indonesia International Motor Show, 2022, being held from March 31 to April 10 in Jakarta.

The car, by the looks of it, seems to be based on the currently-running Toyota Innova Crysta. The exteriors of the car are evident of the powertrain that will be pulling it on the tarmac. The lack of air ducts for ventilation at the front of the car suggests that the car will not be a hybrid but will hone a purely electric powertrain.

In addition to the front of the car, the rear of the car also suggests that the car will be equipped with a battery-powered motor since it is adorned by the ‘Electric’ and ‘Innova EV’ branding.

Multiple videos and images of the car were also catapulted to social media and revealed the curves and edges of the Toyota Innova EV. Here’s one where the car is seen surrounded by and filled with people. Take a look at the video to get the first glimpse of the EV avatar of the Innova Crysta.

Although the Toyota Innova EV is nearly identical to the Innova Crysta, the electric-powered Innova does get a few features that make it stand out from its fossil-fuelled predecessor. These features include a slightly altered bumper, new alloy wheels, blue accents adorning the headlights and tail lamps, and blue decals covering the periphery of the EV.

At the IIMS 2022 unveil, the Japanese automaker has put a lid on the details and specifications of the car, but the veil on those is expected to come off soon.

