2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch on November 11, Fourth Locally Manufactured Model

Jeep India is set to launch the locally-manufactured version of the 2022 Grand Cherokee in the country on November 11. The India-spec model of the new Grand Cherokee will be the standard five-seater one. It will become Jeep’s fourth locally manufactured model at its Ranjangaon facility in India after the Wrangler, Compass, and Meridian.

The SUV will get a sleek seven-slot grille with all-LED headlights and LED DRLs. The new LED taillights and a floating roof at the D-pillar are two design updates in the upcoming Grand Cherokee.

Also Read: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Debuts at 2022 Detroit Motor Show

The interior of the SUV will feature a large 10.1-inch touchscreen in the centre, a digital instrument display, and two separate screens placed in front of the rear passengers. Other notable features include a motorised tailgate, ventilated front seats, a leather upholstery, a head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. The Grand Cherokee will come loaded with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which houses a host of safety features. The SUV will also have a comprehensive connectivity package with round-the-clock assistance.

There are two engine choices for the Grand Cherokee available internationally. This includes a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine that makes 293 bhp and 354 Nm of torque. There’s another more powerful 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that can produce up to 360 bhp and 528 Nm of torque.

However, the 2022 Grand Cherokee will be available in India with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will offer four-wheel drive with selectable terrain modes that include Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow.

The Grand Cherokee is anticipated to cost between Rs 80 and Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). The official pricing will be announced on the launch. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be up against the likes of Land Rover Discovery, BMW X5, and Mercedes GLE among other premium SUVs.

Read all the Latest Auto News here