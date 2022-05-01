2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched at Rs 3.37 Lakh in India, Gets New Paint Options

Kawasaki India has unveiled a facelifted version of its popular entry-level sports bike Ninja 300. The bike will go on sale with a starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) replacing the 2021-year model of Ninja 300 which was introduced at Rs 3.18 lakhs. The facelifted Ninja 300 doesn’t feature a major update in its appearance and retains the basic design language of the Ninja bikes. Apart from a few minor cosmetic updates, there aren't major distinctions between the new Ninja 300 and its predecessors.

The superbike will be available in three colour options: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. While Lime Green remains unchanged, the other two colour options get updated graphics adding a fresh feel to the overall presence of the bike. A bolder striped design replaces the web-like pattern seen in the graphics of the outgoing model.

The new Ninja 300 uses the same BS6 complaint 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce an output of 38.4 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual gear shifter. Kawasaki claims that the Ninja 300 can deliver a mileage of 25-28 km per litre of petrol, subject to riding conditions.

In terms of features, Kawasaki carries the semi-digital instrument cluster, an assist and slipper clutch mechanism, twin-pod halogen and dual-channel ABS on the new-gen bike. The suspension duties on Ninja 300 are handled by 37 mm telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged 5 way adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki India is also reported to be gearing up for the launch of the new generation of its popular off-roader, Versys 650 motorcycles in India. The 200 Versys 650 was unveiled at the Milan Motorcycles Show or EICMA in November last year and has been on sale in several international markets.

The 2022 Versys 650 comes loaded with a host of major upgrades that include a redesigned headlight setup with LED lighting replacing the halogen set-up on the existing model. The company is offering a four-way adjustable windscreen and a new Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display on the motorcycle.

