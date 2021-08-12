2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched in India, Gets New Pearl Robotic White Paint Option

Giving a new flair to the design and looks of Kawasaki Ninja 650, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a new colour scheme for the bike in the 2022 update. Apart from the iconic Lime Green colour, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja will now also be available in Pearl robotic white colour in India. The newly introduced paint scheme features a combination of white and matte black with green highlights. The fuel tank, fairing and headlamp of the bike are majorly finished in black with green and white accents. The wheels feature green pinstriping as well.

The paint scheme gives the bike a new and interesting look and will surely be a head-turner on the road. Kawasaki will be hoping to witness positive reactions from buyers in the Indian market.

However, apart from the new paint scheme, the company has not introduced any other change to the 2022 Ninja 650. The bike comes with the same 649cc twin-cylinder 8 valves engine with a DOHC setup. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the engine of Ninja 650 can produce 68 PS of max power at 8000 RPM and 64Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. The suspension duties of the Ninja 650 are performed by 41 mm twin telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the back. The braking system on the Kawasaki Ninja 650 consists of a twin 300mm front and 220mm rear rotor along with ABS.

In terms of features, Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a fully digital TFT instrument cluster that shows varied information about the bike to the rider. The bike also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and riders can connect their smartphones using the Rideology app.

However, at a price point that the Ninja comes, Kawasaki could have introduced more tech and electronic riders aid in the new update especially after the price upgrade it received recently. Ninja 650 competes with the likes of Honda CBR 650 and CF Moto GT650 in the Indian market.

