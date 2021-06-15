Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been updated for 2022 and it has been first unveiled in Indonesia. The new iteration of the sportbike has been launched with new colours and aesthetic updates. It has been released with the main selling point being its fresh and appealing colour selections. The four eye-catching colour options for the quarter-litre sports bike are Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White, Passion Red/Pearl Blizzard White, Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black

The new Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White colour scheme of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is also accessible on motorbikes like the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 300, and the Ninja 650. The Passion Red/Pearl Blizzard White combination is extremely eye-catching and therefore should appeal to a wide range of purchasers. The Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Spark Black offers elegance and sophistication to the table, whilst the Metallic Spark Black is for motorcycle fans who like full gloss black on their motorbikes.

Specifications and PricesAccording to Indian Autos Blog, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is priced at IDR 98,850,000 (INR 5.08 lakh) in Indonesia for the basic model in Metallic Spark Black. To obtain the remaining three additional colour options, buyers will have to pay IDR 116,000,000. (INR 5.96 lakh).

The motorbike continues to be powered by a 249cc inline 4-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that produces a maximum output of 50 PS at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 14,400 RPM. The transmission is a 6-speed manual with a slip and assist clutch. The Ninja ZX-25R can rev all the way to 17,000 RPM.

A pair of 37 mm Showa SFF-BP forks with a horizontal backlink rear monoshock is used in the suspension system. A single 310 mm front disc with a radially placed monobloc calliper and a 220 mm rear disc provide brake control. In addition, the Ninja ZX-25R has three riding modes and traction control.

