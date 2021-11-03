2022 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 6.65 Lakh

Kawasaki unveiled its all-new retro version of the Z650 model in the international markets recently. Officially called Z650RS, the vintage-looking model from the Japanese superbike manufacturer and is based on the already available Z900RS variant but uses a smaller 650cc platform from the Ninja 650 and the Z650 bikes.

Now, within weeks of its official global debut, the all-new Z650RS has arrived in India too and the 2022 iteration of the retro classic motorcycle is priced at Rs 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The price tag makes the new Z650RSapproximately Rs 41,000 costlier than its Z650 naked streetfighter sibling.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS comes in two colour schemes — Metallic Moondust Gray and Candy Emerald Green. The colour schemes give the retro bike an old-school charm with modern cuesthat will rival other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range.

Talking about the design, this retro classic gets a circular all-LED headlamp in the front, LED turn indicators sit at both ends on the bike, while a new LED taillamp sit at the rear. It also features circular rear-view mirrors, a curvy peanut-shaped slim fuel tank and a long single-piece seat. Additionally, the new motorcycle also gets golden split-spoke alloy wheels and a twin-pod instrument cluster to up its retro charm.

Also Watch:

The Z650RS will be powered by the same BS6 compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine also found on the Z650 and the Ninja 650. This unit comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and it can churn out 68 PS of power at 8,000 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 RPM. Braking functions of this retro classic are handled by a dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

The company will start deliveries of the new Kawasaki Z650RS from November end or early December 2021.

