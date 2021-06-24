2022 Kia Soul Hatchback Unveiled, Drops Manual Transmission Option and Features New Brand Logo

Kia has announced a few changes for its 2022 Soul model. The South Korean automaker is dropping the cheapest version of the Soul from its line-up for next year and the new 2022 Soul LX version will arrive with a higher base price. Also, it will no longer be available with a manual gearbox. Other tweaks for the new model year include the updated Kia badge on the hood, wheel centre caps, and hatchback among others.

The Soul’s base LX model previously came standard with a six-speed manual transmission and carried a starting price of USD 18,765. The 2022 LX variant now comes only in a CVT automatic transmission and starts at USD 20,635 (roughly Rs 15,31,891, base price USD 19,190, plus a USD 1,175 destination fee) and is offered in six trim levels.

According to the company’s press release, the 2022 Soul LX version will now get a standard 8.0-inch infotainment display, up one inch from the last year’s model. The new LX Technology Package also includes 16-inch wheels, blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane change assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention warning among others.

Kia has updated the colour schemes for the 2022 Soul, as steel grey replaces sparkling silver for the LX, S, and EX trims. The revised logo looks like a written signature for the brand, that appears on the hood, the tailgate, the wheels, and on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the S, X-Line, and GT-Line grades will also get a few upgrades for the 2022 model. They now come standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, dual automatic climate control, push-button start with engine immobilizer, dual USB chargers and wireless smartphone charger. These features were previously available only on the EX and Turbo grade versions.

All the 2022 Soul models except the Turbo variant come with a 147-hp 2.0-litre inline-four petrol engine that makes 147hp of power, transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT. While the Turbo has a 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-litre inline-four mill, mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

