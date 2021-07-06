More Details on 2022 Kia Sportage SUV Revealed; Check Design, Safety, Features, Engine

It was a month ago when Kia Motors unveiled the images of the 2022 Kia Sportage and now, the company has revealed more details about the SUV, prime amongst which is the long list of safety features that it gets. The all-new Kia Sportage gets both passive and active high-tech systems – including Kia’s suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Kia’s E-Handling system that improves the performance of the vehicle by improving agility and stability, a new-generation Electric Control Suspension (ESC) which is meant to provide comfort and safety thanks to its continuous damping control in real-time. Other new details about the SUV include some new features and powertrain options.

Kia has also released images of the interiors of the car showing a large glass housing that will integrate the digital instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system and barring two knobs, the AC controls and a few other quick shortcuts, will be used via touch input as well. The centre console has a large rotary dial that replaces the conventional gear lever and it also has buttons for ventilated and heated seats as well as the push-button start.

The Kia Sportage will come with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 180 PS of power and 264 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 186 PS of power and 417 Nm of torque. Gearbox options for petrol engine option will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT whereas the diesel engine will only get an 8-speed automatic transmission. Apart from this, Kia has said that there will also be a hybrid and plug-in hybrid version of the Sportage in the future.

The latest SUV from Kia will come with drive and traction modes including a new Smart mode which will take care of every adjustment by itself and other safety features will include the likes of smart cruise control, blindspot collision assistance, forward collision assist, highway driving assistance and navigation-based cruise control. That’s not it, the Sportage will also get six airbags, parking sensors, ESC, ISOFIX mounts and ABS with EBD.

This comprehensive list of safety features will make the Sportage one of the safest cars to buy in its class, claims Kia. As of now, there is no news as to if and when the 2022 Sportage will come to the Indian market. Watch this space for updates.

