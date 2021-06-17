2022 Kia Telluride SUV Unveiled Globally, Gets a V6 Engine and 9 Variant Options

2022 Kia Telluride has finally made its debut and the all-new four-wheeler has a host of notable updates and changes. The makers, however, have not made any changes to the oil burner, and the latest version of the vehicle comes equipped with a 3.8-litre V6 engine that generates 291 hp and 355 Nm of torque. The engine has been mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The buyer of the car, which stands strong with 20-inch wheels, can also opt for All-Wheel-Drive (AWD).

The newly launched vehicle is available in both seven and eight-seat configurations. As per a Rushlane report, there are nine trims to the four-wheeler including SX-P, SX AWD, SX FWD, EX AWD, EX FWD, S AWD, S FWD, LX AWD and LX FWD. In terms of looks, the South Korean carmaker has redesigned the radiator grille with more mesh, which is clearly adding to the look and feel of the car. Further, a redesigned Kia logo can also be spotted on the front grille.

The majority of the changes that have been made to this latest offering by Kia have been done on the inside. The SUV now comes equipped with a 10.25-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment display with three-way split-screen functionality. Along with this, the 2022 Kia Telluride also comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, smart cruise control curve, in-built navigation, and Kia’s Highway Driving Assist. The S trim also has the additional feature of wireless phone charging.

Currently, there is no information regarding the India launch of this SUV. The next car that buyers will get to see by Kia in India will be an MPV. This soon-to-be-launched Kia MPV is based on Seltos and is going to come with a touchscreen infotainment system that will have more than 50 features.

