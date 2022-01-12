2022 KTM 250 Adventure Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.35 Lakh

KTM has launched the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure today. Bookings commence at KTM showrooms across the country for the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure, at Rs. 2.35 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). Easy finance options are also available with special EMI’s starting Rs. 6300.

Built on the same platform as its elder sibling the KTM 390 Adventure, the quarter-litre variant is a powerhouse of performance with its 248-cc state-of-the-art DOHC four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in 2 new colourways – KTM Electronic Orange; KTM Factory Racing Blue

Commenting on the launch of the bike, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: “The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India.”

Inspired by the race-proven frame of the Dakar Racer - the KTM 450 RALLY, the KTM 250 Adventure features an ultra-lightweight, yet extremely stable trellis frame with a bolt-on sub-frame which exceeds all requirements for stability and controllability and is the backbone of this nimble adventurer.

A ground clearance of 200mm along with segment-leading suspension travel of 170mm on the front and 177mm on the rear makes the KTM 250 Adventure willing to take on any terrain, no holds barred. The forgiving balance of flex and stiffness, combined with a wheelbase of 1430 (+/-15.5 mm) and a 26.5o steering rake angle, clearly suggest an off-road-oriented layout. It is also the basis of the KTM 250 ADVENTURE’s outstanding straight-line stability and precise and agile steering behaviour.

The KTM 250 Adventure features a 248 cc state-of-the-art DOHC four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 30 PS (22 kW) power and 24 Nm torque. The technologically advanced Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) combined with the 6-speed gearbox allows for smooth and jerk-free shifting by controlling engine braking and rear-wheel chatter. The KTM 250 Adventure can be ridden hard or caressed to speed over long distances.

