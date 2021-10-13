2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Lakh

KTM has launched the new RC 200 and RC 125 in India. Prices for the motorcycle begins at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RC 125 and Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RC 200.

Boasting race-inspired lines and two new colorways which clearly define the sporty character of the KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 Gen-2, this redesign has been purposely undertaken to optimize the aerodynamic properties due to higher top speeds. This has been achieved thanks to a computational fluid dynamics design process, which has reshaped the RC for both style and real-world function.

The KTM RC Range Gen-2 features an all-new chassis - a steel trellis frame with bolt on subframe, lightweight wheels & brakes. With fully adjustable handlebar risers, the KTM RC Range combines track day ergonomics and everyday usability into a refined racing machine.

With a collection of premium parts in the KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 such as a WP APEX big piston fork in the front and a new WP APEX shock absorber in the rear, all-new LCD dash display, all-new LED headlamps in the KTM RC 200, all-new halogen headlamps in the KTM RC 125, new ABS with Supermoto mode makes it class leading against other Supersport machines in India. All-new larger 13.7-liter fuel tank provides best in class fuel capacity meaning you can go further, faster for longer.

KTM RC Range is powered by a state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. The new larger airbox allows the KTM RC Range to breathe easier, providing improved responsiveness and increased torque giving it an impressive off the line launch putting the KTM RC Range well and truly ahead of the pack.

The new curved radiator ensures superior cooling for the engine. This improves airflow throughout the engine allowing the KTM RC Range to run cooler, giving it the optimal performance temperature needed to hit the apex, lap after lap, or charge through rush-hour traffic.

As a true sports bike, special care has been taken in improving the overall ergonomics of the KTM RC Range. For example, the knee area is now ergonomically developed to allow for more rider movement, being as narrow as possible with the largest possible contact area.

The new bodywork is designed for optimized wind and weather protection, enhanced heat management by using a combination of inner and outer body panels to direct airflow away from the rider, and not to mention a striking visual presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. With a slew of upgrades, the new generation of the KTM RC 200 looks set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack inspired DNA to the streets. While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021. The KTM RC 125 Gen-2 will be available from November 2021. We are celebrating 10 years of KTM’s presence in the Indian market this year, and we are excited to announce the all new KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 at a special introductory price of Rs. 2.09 lacs (Ex-SR, Delhi) and Rs. 1.82 Lacs (Ex-SR, Delhi) respectively to mark the occasion.”

Also Watch:

Bookings for the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 and KTM RC 125 Gen-2 are open at all KTM showrooms. The production of KTM RC 200 has started and will be reaching the showrooms soon. The KTM RC 125 will start reaching showrooms from next month.

The globally unveiled KTM RC 390 Gen-2 will be launched in India in a few months’ time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.