2022 KTM RC 125, RC 390 Unveiled Globally, Gets New Design and Lighter than Before

KTM, the Austria-based auto manufacturer with Bajaj as its Indian parent, has officially revealed the new 2022 avatars for the RC 125 and RC 390 variants. The company aims at a grander look for the super sports offering, providing the rider with a revamped heat management and better weather and wind protection. Both the bikes have a fresh look to flaunt. The front fairing surrounding the headlight hones a carbon fibre finish. The windscreen is taller than before, and the headlight is sandwiched between two slim lights that will act as turn indicators. The seat for the RC 390 is now split and is given better padding without hindering its sporty looks.

The KTM RC 390 gets an adjustable suspension in the front and rear. The bike is also electronically loaded and has features like the Supermoto ABS mode, Cornering ABS, bi-directional shifter, and lean-sensitive traction control. The company has also focused on shedding some weight off the bikes to achieve a power-to-weight ratio. For example, the RC 125 will have a bolt-on subframe which brings down the overall weight of the motorcycles by 1.5 kg. In addition to that, the new alloy wheels are 3.4 kg lighter as compared to the previous alloys.

Coming to the powertrain for the bikes, while the RC 390 churns out the same power as before, the torque generated is up from 2Nm to 37Nm. However, the RC 125 variant remains the same. Bith the bikes have a 40% larger airbox providing the bike with a better throttle response as compared to their ancestors.

According to Autocar India, the top-end variant of the RC 390, is expected to cost around Rs 2.9 lakh. The bikes are expected to launch on Indian roads by the initial months of 2022.

