2022 Lexus LX600 SUV Unveiled Globally, Could Arrive in India Soon

The Land Cruiser nameplate may have disappeared from the US market, but Lexus is keeping the flame alive by introducing the new version of the LX, which is called the LX600. The new flagship SUV from Toyota Motor Corporation has been revealed as a luxurious alternative to the likes of the Mercedes G-Class and it also shares the same platform that underpins the iconic Land Cruiser but has become leaner than its predecessors.

Even though the car has the same blocky shape as before, it is sure to attract a lot of attention on the road. Starting with the front end, it has the muscular bonnet hood and the spindle grille which also house sleek headlamps onboard. The new LX will also be featuring fog lamps below which there’s a skid plate running from one end to the other. The Japanese automaker announced that it will offer large 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. However, customers can upgrade them to larger alloy wheels that range to 22-inches.

Moving to the interiors, there are some more changes that are aimed to offer world-class comfort. The new LX600 now comes equipped with several standards and optional features including cushions, rear sunshades, entertainment pack among others. It is also equipped with a Lexus dual touchscreen setup, with a 12.3-inch screen that shows an off-road system, audio and navigation controls. Additionally, at the bottom is another monitor that provides quick access to the weather and can also function as a support for Multi-Terrain Select by displaying off-road data as well. The makers are also rolling out an Ultra Luxury version. The latest offering also houses a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6.

The 2022 LX 600 will arrive in US dealerships early next year and it is expected to be priced around $90,000 (approx. Rs 67,53,150) with the Ultra Luxury version reaching into the six-figure range. The new SUV will surely make its debut in India too, but Lexus has not announced anything related to it yet. When launched here, it will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7 and Volvo XC90.

