2022 Lexus NX 350h Compact Luxury SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at 64.90 Lakh

Lexus has opened its 2022 act in India with the NX luxury SUV. The company launched the car with prices starting at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car arrives to our shores in three trims, Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport. For the new model year, the car comes with tweaks in exterior styling, new additional features and a new petrol-hybrid engine option.

On the outside, changes are minimal. The car carries the same shell as its predecessor. Starting at the front, the car continues with its signature spindle-shaped grille that now comes with a new pattern. The LED DRLs inside the LED headlamp cluster has been repositioned and the bumpers are also changed giving the car a sharper appeal.

At the sides, the car gets new alloy wheels that come with a new design, depending on the size. At the back, the NX 350h gets a new horizontal light bar that runs across the boot. The car also gets L-shaped split headlamps.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

On the inside, the car comes with a new cabin. Dominating the dash is a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car now gets a digital instrument cluster along with a new steering wheel, and fresh leather upholstery.

Powering the new NX 350h is a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 275bhp and 435 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. In India, the car rivals the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the luxury SUV segment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.