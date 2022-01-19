2022 Lexus NX 350h Crossover SUV Bookings Open in India

Lexus has announced the opening of pre-bookings for the all-new Lexus NX 350h in India. Just so you know, the Lexus NX model range was first launched in India in 2018. In 2020, the NX portfolio was further expanded with the launch of the new variant, the NX 300h Exquisite. Furthermore, the latest Lexus NX 350h will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants. Those interested can book Lexus’ latest SUV at any of the Lexus experience centres in India or contact the 24/7 helpline number.

To mark the occasion, Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavour to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will further reinforce Lexus’s presence in the luxury car market in India”.

Lexus further state that the NX 350h embodies a design that signifies the next generation of Lexus, combining dynamism with purposeful technology enhancements.

The NX will be a hallmark for future Lexus models incorporating the Tazuna concept, the Lexus driving signature, amongst many more. Currently, Lexus sells three models in India - NX, RX and LX - all of which are SUVs.

The NX range has 300h, while the RX and LX have 450hL and 570, respectively. Since the NX 300h starts at 58.20 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the 350h to be priced higher but lower than the RX450hL.

