2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Launched in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic in a new avatar in the Indian market. Offered in two variants namely Classic S and Classic S 11, it will be sold alongside the all-new Scorpio N which was introduced earlier this year in June. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in five colours: Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey.

The 2022 Scorpio Classic can be explored and test driven by the customers across Mahindra dealerships. The price announcement of the Scorpio Classic will take place on August 20, 2022. The home-grown automaker has launched the Scorpio Classic to mark the two decades of the SUV in India.

Retaining the original silhouette of the legendary Scorpio, it features a new bold grille along with a muscular bonnet with hood scoop and the new twin-peaks logo. The front fascia houses the new DRLs while the rear end is dominated by the signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps. The 2022 Scorpio Classic rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Speaking on the launch of the Scorpio Classic, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces.”

The interiors have also been refreshed with the upholstery being finished in a new dual-tone beige-and-black theme with classic wood pattern console. It also boasts of a new 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring and other modern functionalities. “With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before,” added Nakra.

Mechanically, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by an all-aluminum lightweight GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine which generates maximum power of 130 bhp and peak torque of 300 Nm. It comes coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

The engine is 55 kg lighter while 14 percent more fuel efficient as compared to the engine that powered the previous model. The driver can get 230 Nm of low-end torque at only 1000 rpm. The suspension setup has also been improved with MTV-CL technology. Mahindra has claimed that work has also been done on the steering wheel for easy maneuverability and control.

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio was the first-ever modern SUV designed and developed entirely in-house, establishing Mahindra’s engineering credentials. Its immense popularity has established Mahindra’s reputation as a manufacturer of tough yet sophisticated automobiles that have a universal appeal. The Scorpio Classic has been engineered to present strongly its propositions of stand-out design, built-in technology, powerful performance and premium interiors to carry forward the legacy of the Scorpio.”

