2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Starts at Rs 11.99 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the price of the recently launched 2022 Scorpio Classic in the Indian market. Available in two variants namely S and S11, it is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (Both the prices are ex-showroom), respectively. The SUV has already reached the company dealerships for test drives since August 12, 2022.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in five paint schemes: Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey. It will be sold with the all-new Scorpio N which debuted earlier this year in June.

As for the 2022 Scorpio Classic, it retains the original silhouette of the iconic Scorpio along with a new grille, muscular bonnet and the new twin-peaks logo. Some of the standard features on board the SUV are LED tail lamps, 2nd row AC vents, Hydraulic assisted bonnet, Dual airbags, Micro hybrid tech & Intellipark. The S11 variant gets LED headlamps with DRLs, Spoiler, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, Arm rest on front seats and a 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring.

The interior cabin is finished in a dual-tone beige-and-black theme with classic wood pattern console and premium quilted upholstery. Mechanically, the SUV houses the lightweight GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine which produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The company has introduced MTV-CL technology in the suspension system while improvements have also been in the steering wheel for better control.

