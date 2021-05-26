2022 Mahindra Scorpio Dashboard Leaked, Shows Big Touchscreen Infotainment System

Mahindra has been working on its 2022 Scorpio for quite some time now. The Indian car-making brand has been trying to accommodate some sophisticated features in its upcoming offering to give its buyers the best experience. The car has been spied on various occasions at different locations in India. If all goes well and there are no delays in production, then the chances of the four-wheeler being launched in early 2022 are quite high. Mahindra’s 2022 Scorpio is going to be home to 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both these oil burners will have the option of being paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In the latest spy shot of the car, one can clearly see the upcoming car’s dashboard. In the snap accessed by Zigwheels, one can see the equipments that have been installed in Mahindra’s upcoming offering. In the car, one can easily spot big touchscreen infotainment, a first-in-segment dual-zone climate control, sunroof, LED lighting and multi-info display. These features are certainly going to increase the desirability of the car. It is worth mentioning that the sunroof in the SUV is clearly going to add to the style quotient of the SUV.

Apart from these new features, there are chances that the 2022 Scorpio will retain some of the already existing elements. One can expect to see remote locking, cruise control, rear AC vents and static cornering headlamps in the upcoming car. The existing models of Scorpio have made sure that they do not compromise one bit when it comes to safety features. The previous models came equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. Now, since the upcoming four-wheeler is going all out when it comes to features, the chances of it coming with a notch higher with side and curtain airbags and electronic stability control are also quite high.

In terms of the look of the dashboard, the design is minimalistic and classy. The AC vents are placed vertically. Between the vents is the infotainment system. Under the infotainment system are dual-zone climate and hazard controls.

