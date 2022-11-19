2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Launched at Rs 5.95 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto K10 CNG at a sticker price of Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. With this, the country’s biggest automaker now has a total of 13 CNG models in its portfolio, including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S.

Introducing the All-New Alto K10 S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers’ shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency.”

The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 went on sale in August 2022 in India and three months later, the company has presented the CNG version to further bolster the sales. The Alto K10 CNG has been conceptualized, designed, and developed at the company’s research and development facility. The suspension setup of the CNG hatch has been retuned for better ride quality. There are no changes in the overall design and features of the CNG version as compared to its petrol-only counterpart.

Introduced only in the Vxi grade, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG is powered by the 1.0L K-Series dual VVT petrol engine along with a factory fitted CNG kit. It delivers maximum power of 56 bhp at 5,300 rpm and highest torque of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm while linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG-powered hatchback has a mileage of 33.85 km/kg.

He further added, “I am delighted to share that we have sold more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions.”

