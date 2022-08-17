2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India Launch Tomorrow, Here’s All You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Alto K10 tomorrow in the Indian market. The hatchback is receiving a big update after almost a decade as the current model was introduced in 2012 in India. The company did not upgrade the Alto K10 to BS6 emission norms when they came into effect on April 1, 2020. So, ahead of the big launch tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Design

Based on the Heartect architecture, the 2022 Alto K10 design will be heavily inspired by its elder sibling Celerio. The front fascia would flaunt a massive grille while the sweptback headlamps and bumper have been newly designed. Going to the side profile, it doesn’t get alloy wheels and buyers will have to remain content with steel wheels with caps. Also, fog lamps will be missing from the hatchback.

The rear end will boast a squarish tail-lamp cluster and a restyled bumper. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be available in six color choices namely Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. Reportedly, it will also grow in size with enhanced length and height as compared to the present model.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Features

The new version of the hatchback will take a radical departure from the ongoing model in terms of features. It will be offered with a digital instrument cluster, all power windows, manual air conditioning, electrically adjustable ORVMs and remote key. However, the biggest inclusion will be of the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for safety features, Maruti Suzuki is expected to equip the new iteration of the Alto K10 with Dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and rear parking sensors as standard.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine

Under the bonnet, the new hatchback will have a 1.0L K10C DualJet petrol engine which generates maximum power output of 66 bhp and highest torque performance of 89 Nm. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while an 5-speed AMT gearbox will be in offing as an option. The company might launch a CNG version at a later stage.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variants and Bookings

As per reports, the 2022 Alto K10 will be available in four grades namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ to the buyers. The bookings have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 11,000 at the Maruti Suzuki ARENA outlets. In addition, the hatch can also be booked at the official company website by paying Rs 11,000.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price and Rivals

The new-gen Alto K10 could be priced in a bracket of Rs 4-6 lakh (ex-showroom) while it will directly rival Renault Kwid in the Indian market. It will be retailed alongside the Alto 800 in the domestic market.

