2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets 25,000 Bookings Before Launch; Priced From Rs 6.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of its much-awaited 2022 Baleno. The heavily updated Baleno has already received 25,000 bookings, and deliveries are set to commence from today. Given that the Baleno is one of Maruti Suzuki’s best selling cars, this significant facelift is sure to have a positive impact on the sales figures, as well. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is equipped with 20+ safety features like six airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, High-Speed Alert System, Driver and Co-Driver seatbelts reminder, LED Foglamps, Extensive usage of High Tensile & Ultra High Tensile steel.

Introducing the New Age Baleno to the world, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over 1 million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance. The New Age Baleno is our new approach towards the future. With focus on technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features. The new-age technology and features along with fresh look, premium interiors and special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high.”

He further added, “With our suppliers, Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs 1,150 crores on this full model change. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will continue to win more hearts and scale even greater heights.”

That’s not all, Maruti Suzuki has also made changes to the suspension, added a new hydraulic clutch system, 14-inch disc brakes, flat-bottom steering wheel, and improved NVH performance for a comfortable drive experience. Prices for the 2022 Baleno range between Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Furthermore, the updated Baleno can also be owned through ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 13,999.

To know more about the latest Maruti Suzuki Baleno, don’t forget to head to our launch story.

