2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Spy Shots Reveals Revamped Interiors, Check Images Here

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno is one of the company’s best-sellers. In the domestic market, the model has retained the leading spot in the premium hatchback space for quite some time. The Baleno is due for a refresh for the next year and the Indo-Japanese company is set to launch a new-gen variant soon. The new spy shots of the interiors of the due update have been shared online and are creating a lot of buzz.

The exterior of the new Baleno will undergo a host of revisions. The upcoming vehicle will get a redesigned dashboard, a set of brand new alloy wheels and a centre console. A range of exterior enhancements will also include sleeker tail lamps. The spy shots hint that the rear bumper, spoiler and chrome bar at the rear has been updated.

The interiors will also include a cruise control and a new floating touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely that the 2022 Maruti Baleno will revise the headlamps. In a completely redesigned layout, the hatch also appears to get some new features, surface finish and use new seat upholstery.

The new Baleno will offer more updates but is likely to retain features from the current model. Navigation system with a live traffic update, steering mounted audio controls, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, voice commands, remote keyless entry, tilt and telescopic steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs are expected to be accessed in the 2022 car.

Maruti Baleno will continue with immobilizer, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, high-speed warning and reverse parking sensors and camera. The 2022 Baleno is expected to go forward with the current 1.2-litre DualJet VVT engine generating a maximum output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The standard will be a five-speed manual transmission with a CVT likely included as an option. The current Maruti Baleno starts at a price of Rs. 5.99 lakh and goes upto Rs. 9.45 lakh. The new updates may contribute to a slightly premium price tag.

Image Source Harsh Vlogs via Cartoq

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.