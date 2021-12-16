2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Launch in India Soon, All You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to introduce a slew of new models in the 2022 calendar year, including a facelifted Baleno. The 2022 Baleno would be one of Maruti Suzuki's most significant new launches, particularly for its Nexa dealer chain. Following its most recent makeover in 2019, the 2022 Maruti Baleno facelift will be fully remodelled, albeit it will not be a generational shift. So, here are some of the major changes that are expected with the new Baleno.

The Baleno will be completely redesigned inside and out for 2022 since competition has surely increased ever since the debut of the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. As per spy pictures, the new Baleno will feature a fully redesigned front and rear end. The facelifted Maruti Baleno is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, most likely in February or March.

The current Baleno's cabin is the roomiest and most comfy in its class, although it falls short of rivals like the Hyundai i20 in areas of features and a flashy appearance. That is precisely what Maruti has addressed with the impending 2022 Baleno. On the dashboard, a bigger, free-standing touch screen will take the centre stage. The AC vents have been redesigned and are now located horizontally underneath the infotainment screen. A new brushed aluminium inlay adds a multilayered feel to the dashboard.

The exterior has a modified front grille and slimmer headlights with upgraded LED daytime running lights, as well as an improved front bumper with a central air vent and a new fog light arrangement. As previously stated, the Baleno facelift will include a brand-new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

According to reports, the new infotainment system will have an on-board SIM card that would enable the whole suite of connected vehicle technologies such as geofencing, real-time monitoring, find your car, intrusion detection system, tow away alarm, and more – a novelty for any Maruti Suzuki vehicle in India. The device will also most likely be cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto friendly.

Despite the extensive aesthetic improvements, the 2022 Baleno facelift will stay mechanically unaltered in India.

