2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20 Spec Comparison - Design, Features and More

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the new Baleno in India. Prices for the car starts at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Baleno has very frequently led the sales chart in its segment and in its new avatar, the car will be going against a few of the most talked-about rivals including the Hyundai i20. Hence, we give you a quick rundown on how the two fare against each other on paper.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Design

On the exterior of the car, the new Baleno has been given a wider honeycomb pattern grille in the front. Below the grille, there is a brushed silver strip that extends to the headlights giving the car a sleeker look. The headlights are given a wraparound design and appear wider at the base than the older Baleno. The car will get a new three-element LED DRL signature while projector units will be installed for lightning across all ranges.

The manufacturer has also made some changes to the bonnet which has been made a bit flat while the front bumper has also been given larger fog lamps housings. At the rear of the vehicle, new C-shaped LED tail-lights are seen that are extended onto the tailgate. The updated Baleno is the first Nexa car that features this new design language. Going forward, other MSI products are expected to come with similar updates. In terms of safety, the Baleno facelift comes with up to six airbags.

Hyundai i20 Design

On the outside, the Hyundai i20 gets LED projector headlamps and fog lights, the signature cascading grille design, triangular-shaped fog light surrounds, a sunroof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Z-shaped LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, and puddle lamps.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Interiors

Coming to the interiors of the car, Maruti Suzuki has brought significant changes there too. The dashboard has been made to look more stylish with a new three-layer design. The dashboard design has black on top, a silver line running in the middle and then a dark blue finishing in the lower section. The company has also added rear-ac vents, a sliding armrest and fast charging ports at the rear.

Hyundai i20 Interiors

On the inside, the Hyundai i20 also promises a sophisticated layout. The dashboard gets a 10.4-inch HD infotainment system with an inbuilt navigation system. In addition to this, it also gets a digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). Furthermore, the vehicle gets an artificial leather-wrapped steering wheel with satin chrome finish, leather seat upholstery, blue ambient light, and oxy boost air purifier with air quality indicator.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Features

Apart from the cosmetic changes, some features have also been loaded in the new Baleno. A free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been given at the centre of the dashboard along with a new steering wheel. Other additions also include a new automatic climate control switchgear and a fresh design for the instrument cluster. MSI has also provided the Baleno with two first-in-segment features - a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera.

The Hyundai i20 comes equipped with touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, blue ambient lighting, a Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, and wireless charging with cooling function. The model gets safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, high-speed alert system, VSM, ESC, HAC, rear parking camera, and TPMS.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine

The Baleno 2022 facelift will get only one engine option which is a 1.2-litre engine named K12N. Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno new engine has variable valve timing and an integrated starter generator (ISG) which helps save fuel. Power figures stand at 90hp and 113Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT, rather than the CVT unit provided earlier. As far as the fuel economy is concerned, the five-speed manual provides a figure of 22.3 kmpl, while the AMT clocks in at 22.9 kmpl. Furthermore, the 2022 Baleno is available in five colour options.

Hyundai i20 Engine

The Hyundai i20 gets three engine options such as the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, the 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the 1.0-ltire turbo-petrol engine. The latter produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, and is offered with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill produces 99bhp and 240Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque, with transmission options including a five-speed manual unit and an IVT unit.

