2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 5.10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Eeco van in a price range of Rs 5.10-8.13 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. It will be offered in a total of 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in both petrol and CNG fuel options. The company said that the overall sales of the Eeco van is on the verge of touching 10 lakh units milestone.

Commenting on the launch of New Eeco, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment. Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle."

The biggest update in the new model is the introduction of the 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet petrol engine which is 10 percent more powerful than its predecessor. The engine churns out top power of 80 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 104.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm with the petrol variants while in CNG mode, it delivers 71 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

As far as mileage is concerned, the petrol trims of the 2022 Eeco return 20.20 kmpl which is 25 percent more than the preceding model. On the other hand, the CNG variants of the new Eeco range will have a fuel efficiency of 27.05 km/kg which is up by 29 percent as compared to the outgoing version.

“It will cater to a wide range of customer preferences as a comfortable, stylish and spacious family vehicle, while also providing flexibility for business use. This versatile multi-purpose van with an advanced powertrain, improved mileage and new features embodies pride of ownership and living life to the fullest. It represents a whole new attitude, with fresh confidence in its latest avatar," added Srivastava.

Some of the notable features in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco include driver focused controls, reclining front seats, digital instrument cluster, cabin air-filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with new battery saver function, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater. The are 11+ safety features onboard in the form of engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows and reverse parking sensors.

The petrol variant in the 2022 Eeco Cargo range boasts of a flat cargo floor that increases cargo space by 60 litres. It can be availed in five colour schemes namely Solid White, Metallic Silky, Silver Metallic Brisk Blue (New), Pearl Midnight Black and Metallic Glistening Grey. Maruti Suzuki Eeco is India’s highest-selling van as it has no direct rival in the domestic market. Below is the variant-wise price of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco:

Variant Price Tour V 5-Seater Standard Rs 5.10 lakh Eeco 5-Seater Standard Rs 5.13 lakh Eeco Cargo Rs 5.28 lakh Tour V 7-Seater Standard Rs 5.39 lakh Eeco 7-Seater Standard Rs 5.42 lakh Tour V 5-Seater AC Rs 5.46 lakh Eeco 5-Seater AC Rs 5.49 lakh Eeco Cargo CNG Rs 6.23 lakh Eeco Ambulance Shell Rs 6.40 lakh Tour V 5-Seater AC CNG Rs 6.41 lakh Eeco 5-Seater AC CNG Rs 6.44 lakh Eeco Cargo AC CNG Rs 6.65 lakh Eeco Ambulance Rs 8.13 lakh

