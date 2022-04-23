2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India at Rs 8.35 Lakh - Here's All You Need to Know

In response to the growing threat of competition, Maruti Suzuki is attempting to revamp its present product line. Several new and improved models will be introduced this year. Maruti Suzuki, recently, unveiled the all-new Ertiga, which has a pricing range of Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh. Because of its ten-year history, Ertiga, India’s first compact MPV, occupies a unique position in the country’s automobile sector.

“The launch of the Ertiga 10 years ago marked a watershed moment in the Indian automobile industry. As it established a new segment that has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7 percent since its inception,” stated Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

While the new Ertiga’s exterior and interior visual improvements are minor, the major change is under the hood. Ertiga now features DualJet engine technology and is the first model in India to premiere Maruti’s new 6-speed automated gearbox.

It is available in four trim levels, the same as the outgoing model, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The latest offering is powered by a single 1.5-litre engine that can run on both gasoline and compressed natural gas. The CNG kit is available on the VXi and ZXi trim levels. The CNG kit was previously only available on the Ertiga’s second-from-base VXi model.

A 5-speed manual transmission is standard on all four trim levels. In the meantime, everything bar the base LXi get the new 6-speed automatic transmission. The new 1.5-litre K15C DualJet four-cylinder engine produces 103hp and 136.8Nm on gasoline and 87hp and 121.5Nm on compressed natural gas. Maruti’s smart hybrid technology is still present and the 6-speed automatic gearbox even features paddle shifters. With the manual gearbox, Maruti promises a fuel efficiency of 20.51 kpl and 20.30 kpl with the new automated gearbox. Meanwhile, the CNG variations are said to return 26.11 kilometres per kilogramme.

Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, and Splendid Silver are the six colours offered for the Maruti Ertiga.

