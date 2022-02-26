2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launched in India at Rs 5.40 Lakh, Has Mileage of up to 25 Km/l

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India and now, for 2022, Maruti Suzuki has given the WagonR some updates. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.40 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 7.10 lakh for the top-spec variant (all prices ex-showroom).

In terms of design updates, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR now comes with dual-tone body colour options as well and now include blacked-out alloy wheels in the top-end variant. The dual-tone colour options bring a blacked-out roof along with Red or Grey colour options, both of which will be available in the ZXi+ variant and cost Rs 12,000 more as compared to sing-tone coloured variants.

Inside the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a dual-tone themed cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The only other addition is that the AMT variants now come with a hill-start assist feature. The car now also comes with 2 airbags as standard in order to meet the new safety norms.

The big changes, however, come in the engine department. The WagonR continues to be powered by the same choice of engines – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit (which was also seen on the new Celerio) and the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series engine. The transmission options remain the same, which are a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT gearbox which Maruti Suzuki calls as AGS.

The 1.0-litre engine also comes with a CNG option. This was only available on the LXI variant before but now it will also be offered on the VXI variant as well. This version produces 65 hp in petrol mode and 57 hp in CNG mode – both of which are down by 3 hp and 2 hp, respectively.

The 1.2-litre engine, on the other hand, is borrowed from the updated Swift, Dzire and the new Baleno, and it makes 90 hp – 7hp higher than before. Do note that the 1.2-litre engine is no longer available in the VXI variant and instead will be offered on the newly introduced, top-end ZXI+ variant.

Maruti Suzuki has also managed to make the already very efficient model squeeze out even more mileage thanks to the updated engines. The 1.0-litre engine claims 25.19 km/l, CNG variants claim 34.05 km per Kg and the 1.2-litre engine claims 24.43 km/l.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR can also be purchased through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription program wherein it has an all-inclusive subscription price starting from Rs 12,300 per month.

