2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Convertible Unveiled Globally with a 4-Litre V8 Engine

German automaker Mercedes has introduced an updated version of one of its longest-running monikers, SL, as the 2022 AMG SL convertible. The new offering will not only replace its predecessors but also the AMG GT Roadster. Loaded with high-end specifications, the new offering will be available in SL55 and SL 63 variants. Mercedes has incorporated several AMG specific features like Panamericana front grille with vertical slats. Apart from the long hood design, the car gets a fresh angular headlight set up, pop out electronic door handles, black OVRMs, and designer wheels. The new-gen AMG SL comes with a quad exhaust setup and has a tailgate-integrated rear spoiler. The biggest highlight of the car’s, however, is the three-layer fabric convertible roof that has replaced the metal unit seen on the previous models. Mercedes claims that the soft of the AMG SL can be raised or closed in 15 seconds even at speeds up to 31 km/h.

The interiors of the AMG SL sport a premium finish with leather seats for four. The car gets an augmented reality technology-enabled head-up display along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The MBUX 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit of the car can be inclined from 12 to 32 degrees and comes with all modern connectivity features.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL comes with a powerful 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 469 bhp power and 700 Nm peak torque on the SL 55 variant. The performance gets better for the SL 63 variant where the same engine delivers 577bhp power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine unit on both variants is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. While the AMG SL 55 can do a 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds, the SL 63 variant can complete the sprint in 3.6 seconds.

While Mercedes is yet to reveal the pricing and other launch details, we can expect the AMG SL to arrive in India sometime in 2022.

