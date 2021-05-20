2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S680 Debuts with a V12 Engine, Will be the Top-Spec Variant

When the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class debuted, it was missing one crucial element – a V-12 engine. However, the German automaker filled the gap in the form of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 with 12 cylinders and twin turbos. The stately saloon with its top of the class luxury indulgent version will arrive on the US shores in the first half of 2022.

According to motorauthority report, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680’s release was confirmed by the automaker on Monday. The ultimate luxury version in the Maybach form will be powered by the M279 V12 from the AMG line-up, which also sports multi-spoke wheels as opposed to the version revealed earlier last year. It also has an additional rear-seat comfort that’s fitting for royalty.

The new Maybach 680 will be powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V-12 engine that produces 621 bhp and 738 lb-ft of torque. However, what set it apart are its four additional cylinders than the S580, which made for 125 bhp and 225-lb-ft more torque than the twin-turbo V8 model. Measuring 18cm longer than the standard S-Class, both variants get the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard and optional rear-wheel steering, handled by a nine-speed automatic transmission. Nonetheless, the S680 — one of the heaviest saloons to be on the road (approx. 2,350 kilograms) — could do the 0-100kmph acceleration in just 4.5 seconds.

Visually, just a couple of subtle changes differentiate the standard Maybach S-Class vehicles. Among the prominent ones is a small V-12 badge on the front fenders and the exhaust note. The V-12-powered Maybach S-Class sedans will also feature the same long wheelbase as the V-8 models, while the grille gets the Maybach treatment with vertical slats and a two-tone paint finish can be ordered.

Inside, the Maybach S680 offers up a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster supplemented by a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. With the executive seats and the chauffeur package as standard, the rear passengers get an even more comfortable reclining seat with a heated cushion on the headrests. A massage function comes standard along with a workspace with exclusive details lined in real wood, Nappa leather and metal. Paired with MBUX, the passengers can also control various vehicle functions, access the internet, personalise entertainment on an 11.6-inch HD display while sipping away in silver-plated champagne flutes from a refrigerated compartment that are optional.

Mercedes-Benz is quiet on pricing for now on its new range-topping S680 but is estimated to be priced at USD 185,950 (approx. Rs 1.36 crore).

