LIVE: 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch - Details, Specifications, Price and More

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine in India today. The new car will sit on the top rung of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration. It will come with more rear legroom, more creature comfort, and more opulence.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, 1,510mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,396mm, making it 31mm longer than the previous generation. Mercedes-Benz has paid close attention to the comfort of the driven. The buyer gets Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package which would allow the buyer to adjust the seat surface and backrest independently. The company has extended the adjustment travel of the leg rest by 50mm.

The car also comes with Burmeister high-end 4D surround sound system. Keeping the cabin quiet and composed is the Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+, which modifies the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP, the suspension, and the steering via the Dynamic Select. Also present is the Maybach driving mode, that focuses entirely on ride comfort.