LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

2022 MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range, Variants and More Details MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: The 2022 MG ZS EV is set to be launched in India today and the 2022 MG ZS EV will come with new features, design, connected tech and more. News18.com | March 07, 2022, 12:14 IST