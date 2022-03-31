2022 MG ZS EV Review: Sharper, Smarter but Does it Have Better Value for Money?

It was about two years ago when I first drove, the first version of the MG ZS EV was launched in the Indian market and one of the things that I really liked about that car was the fact that it didn’t look like a conventional EV, it looked like something you would see on the road powered by a petrol or a diesel engine. Now, however, times have changed. People are more accepting of electric vehicles and that can be seen here. This is the 2022 MG ZS EV and as you can clearly see, it looks like a proper electric car. Since it is a mid-cycle update, there are some design changes, some feature additions and it now also gets a little bit more range on offer. Let’s take a closer look at what’s it all about.

Let’s start with what’s different on the outside. Now, the MG ZS EV looks a lot more similar to its petrol-powered cousin – the MG Astor. This is largely due to the new, slimmer headlamp units with the new DRL design and also the identical tail lamps. The most visible change, though, is the fact that it does conceal itself as a combustion-engine powered car but fully embraces the EV design language seen on modern cars through the new blanked-off front section replacing the grille.

2022 MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

It is here that you also get to see the charging port which is placed on the side of the MG logo. The other changes include updated front and rear bumpers and an updated 17-inch alloy wheel design as well.

2022 MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the inside, the climate control buttons are now similar to the Astor and it also gets a faux carbon-fibre accent on the dash. The highlight is the new 10.1-inch infotainment system which replaces the old 8.0-inch screen and there is also now a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster that replaces the old analogue dials.

In terms of feature additions, the MG ZS EV gets a 360-degree reverse camera and continues with features like the panoramic sunroof, connectivity features and wireless charging.

2022 MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The big change, however, is the bigger 50.3 kWh battery pack which has resulted in a bump in the range of the car. As per MG, it can now go on for 461 km which is an increase of 42 km over the outgoing model’s range. Additionally, the electric SUV now makes 33 hp more taking the total to 176 hp but on the other hand, the torque has dropped to 280 Nm. This makes the ZS EV capable of going from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 8.5 seconds.

2022 MG ZS EV. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But beneath the headlines talking about its changes, the MG ZS EV continues to be a car that has been set up very well to tackle our road conditions and is a car that inspires confidence even at highway speeds. On top of that, the good build quality continues and the ZS EV also remains to be high on practicality and of course, being an SUV, has good road presence too. Yes, it is not all that different but it gets the updates where it matters to keep it up to date with modern-day cars.

So the 2022 MG ZS EV builds on its positives, which are a good driving experience, good build quality, loaded to the brim with connected features and now, it gets a bit more range on offer as well and in my books, at least, it also looks better. So yes, it might be the most expensive mass-market electric vehicle that you can buy in India right now, however, I believe that it does justify its price tag pretty well and is worth a second look.

