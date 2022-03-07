2022 MG ZS EV SUV with 461 Km Range Launched in India at Rs 21.99 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the latest iteration of their all-electric SUV. The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with a number of design updates and new features. It also comes with a new iSmart UI which boasts of 75+ features and, of course, a bigger battery for more range. MG has already opened bookings for the MG ZS EV and is expected to commence deliveries very soon.

Furthermore, the latest version of the MG ZS EV comes in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. While the former will be available from July 2022, the latter is available for purchase from today itself. The Excite variant costs Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Exclusive trim costs Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of design, the facelifted model mirrors the one sold in foreign markets. You get a sharper look, a new body-coloured closed-off grille and new design alloy wheels. At the back, design updates include a pair of revised LED tail-lamps and rear bumper. In terms of profile, there are not a lot of changes, although it does get a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers. ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia. Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust & sustainable EV ecosystem. With the all-new ZS EV, we are confident to change the mindset and accelerate EV adoption in India.”

On the inside, the updated model will come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, that replaces the 8.0-inch unit on the pre-facelift version. Top variants will also likely get a new faux carbon fibre trim around the touchscreen. MG has revised the climate control buttons which are now similar to the Astor.

New inclusions might also come in the form of ADAS functionality and a 360-degree camera – you can see the front camera below the MG logo on the nose - from the Astor. For the ADAS system, the ZS EV is likely to use a similar camera and radar set-up as the Astor. Moreover, it comes with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well.

Most importantly, the 2022 ZS EV comes with the largest battery pack in its segment, with a 50.3kWh capacity. It gets an IP69 safety rating and has a claimed range of 461 kilometres in a single charge. It also comes with a new eight-hairpin motor which churns out 176PS and can do 0 to 100 kilometres in just 8.5 seconds (claimed).

The 2022 MG ZS EV is available in four exterior colour variants: Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black. Furthermore, MG provides a free-of-charge five-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, 8 years/1.5 lakh kilometres warranty on the Battery Pack system, as well as Roadside Assistance (RSA) for five years, and five labour-free services.

