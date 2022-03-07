2022 MG ZS EV to Launch in India Today, Watch it LIVE Here

India is set to get a new electric SUV today in the form of the new 2022 MG ZS EV which is set to be launched in a refreshed avatar. The 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to come with design updates, new features both inside and out, better connectivity features and could also include a new, bigger battery for more range. It was only recently that MG Motor India had unveiled the 2022 ZS EV in India. It was confirmed then that the 2022 MG ZS EV comes with more features, a bigger battery and slight tweaks in cosmetics. While the 2022 MG ZS EV is going to launch in India today, the bookings for the electric SUV are already open.

In terms of design, the facelifted model mirrors the one sold in foreign markets. You get a sharper look, a new body-coloured closed-off grille and new design alloy wheels. At the back, design updates include a pair of revised LED tail-lamps and rear bumper. In terms of profile, there are not a lot of changes, although it does get a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

MG dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the new car. Also, customers who have booked the older car will get the facelifted model, depending on the availability.

On the inside, the updated model will come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, that replaces the 8.0-inch unit on the pre-facelift version. Top variants will also likely get a new faux carbon fibre trim around the touchscreen. MG has revised the climate control buttons which are now similar to the Astor.

New inclusions might also come in the form of ADAS functionality and a 360-degree camera – you can see the front camera below the MG logo on the nose - from the Astor. For the ADAS system, the ZS EV is likely to use a similar camera and radar set-up as the Astor.

The ZS EV is also due to receive a major upgrade under the skin. It is expected to pack in a larger 51kWh battery pack, which replaces the 44.5kWh unit from the outgoing model. Currently, the ZS EV has a claimed range of 419km, and while the official range with the new battery pack is yet to be announced, one can expect a claimed range of close to 480km.

